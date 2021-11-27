ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii man greeted by great white shark during ‘insane’ encounter

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

Underwater photographer Deron Verbeck said he went diving on Friday off the Big Island's Keahole Point when he thought he saw a school of ulua. But something was off because the size and shape made him think of a tiger shark...at first.

KHON2

KHON2

ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

