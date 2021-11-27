ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Homegrown Holidays: Anvil Customs and J.B. Gourmet Spice Blends

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hCtx_0d7lskAL00

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to get going on those Christmas lists.  KOLR 10 will be spotlighting area artisans and small businesses leading up to the holiday.  One genre that can sometimes leave you scratching your head when it comes to ideas on what to get them for Christmas- men.  Anvil Leather and JB Gourmet Spice Blends have great options for the men (and women too) in your life.

If it weren’t for a little prodding from coworkers, JB Gourmet Spice Blends might not be a thing.

“During Law Enforcement Week once a year I was doing a cooking for coworkers barbecue,” explains Joshua,   “They really liked the flavor of the ribs and the pulled pork and the chicken.  They said ‘whatever that is on the meet, you need to market it and sell it.”

Four years ago, Joshua decided his coworkers might be onto something and he started developing the first spice blend of his company called Red Dirt Road.  Now, JB Gourmet Spice Blends boasts seven different blends.  He has expanded to 40 stores across Missouri and Kansas.

Joshua says he never expected it to grow so quickly,  “I never expected for it take off like it does.  But, the feedback we get from the people that use it and the people we don’t know it’s very heartwarming and let’s us know we are doing something right.”

In Springfield alone, JB Spices is in 14 stores.  You can find a full list of where to buy on their website (www.jbspiceblends.com).  You also can purchase and ship all of their blends directly from their website.

Nestled on the west side of Park Central Square in Springfield is Anvil Customs.  It is a local shop, but according to owner Ryan Wasson, it tends to have more of an international following if you go off the places they have shipped to, “Probably every country minus the ones that don’t have access to the internet.”

Wasson started Anvil during 2004 in the midst of the Biker show craze.  It was through error of building his own motorcycle that his custom leather seats got a lot of attention.


“I was unemployed so it was kind of a light bulb moment, if you will,”  explains Wasson.

He knew he could make a profit off of his leather work.  Now, he makes handmade wallets, belts and chains, changing with the demands of the customers.  Anvil’s customer base is growing more and more local with each passing year.

“If you look local you can find what you’re looking for.  Someone out there is working hard in their business to supply you with what you need.”

Ryan Wasson

Anvil’s website is the one stop you can see and purchase all of his handmade work.

Both J.B. Spice Gourmet Spice Blends and Anvil Customs are running Black Friday deals in order to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Reuse & Repurpose: Holiday crafts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What to do with those cardboard boxes we stack up on during the holidays after some shopping? The City of Springfield Environmental Services has some ideas! You can reuse and repurpose them while creating some fun holiday crafts. Ashely Krug, market development coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services, says Americans generate a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Sam’s Club on Sunshine to close until December 1 for cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Sam’s Club location at 3660 E Sunshine Street will close until December 1 so a third-party cleaning crew can sanitize the building. According to a Sam’s Club spokesperson, the store will close at 4 p.m. Monday and is part of a company-initiated cleaning program. Below is an official statement from Sam’s Club: […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Unite Table Rock Lake hosting 2nd annual toy drive

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Last year Stone County saw the closing of the non-profit Love, Inc., which opened the door for new community groups to head important outreach programs like Unite Table Rock Lake’s toy drive. Unite Table Rock Lake is accepting donations through Saturday, December 4th. There are over 50 different drop-off locations around […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Kevin Hart and Sam’s Club announces $100,000 donation to Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, Sam’s Club, Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart celebrated five organizations making a big difference in children’s lives by surprising them with $100,000 each through a series of virtual and in-person announcements across the country.  One of those organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. The money will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
KOLR10 News

Local charities outline plans for Giving Tuesday, a day to donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following the big holiday shopping days of the year, local charities are encouraging people to donate on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day organizations financially depend on to continue their work in serving others.Some local charities have already shared their goals for the upcoming day. Officials with Ozarks Food Harvest, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering $50 gift cards for those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, November 30, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer $50 gift cards for people seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic. Individuals who receive a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will receive a gift card after each dose. Those […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
KOLR10 News

Joplin ministry receives $1000 worth of blankets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Overnight freezing temperatures are just around the corner – meaning people living on the street or in area shelters will need help staying warm. That’s why the owners of two of the newest businesses in downtown Joplin are giving back to Souls Harbor, a local ministry. Coley’s Cookie Company and The Florist and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Christmas tree farm opens in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – A retired couple in Nixa has opened their Christmas tree farm for the first time this year. Since starting to plant back in 2016, the owners said Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm has trees ready to sell. Farm owners, Don and Karen Nelson, said they felt starting this business would be a […]
NIXA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#Homegrown#J B Gourmet Spice#Anvil Leather#Jb Spices#Anvil Customs
KOLR10 News

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Several without power in west Springfield, investigation underway

UPDATE: As of 12:30 p.m., a little under half of the residences affected have had power restored. There is no exact timeline on when full power will be restored. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 1000 Springfield residences are without power this Thanksgiving morning. The outages are located in Westside Springfield. Those without power have been out since […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Tonight: LFCS Sees Shift to Open Adoptions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over the last several decades, adoption has moved from the largely closed adoptions of the past to semi-open and open adoptions, according to Lutheran Family and Children Services (LFCS) of Missouri. LFCS Director of Adoption Services Melani Engel explained the new paradigm in American adoption and the benefits of open information sharing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy