Whitehaven welcomes new West African bistro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We want to be on the map,” said Chef and Co-Owner of Bala’s Bistro, Bala Toulkara.

Toulkara said it feels good to open the brand new location on Whitehaven’s most prominent street.

“Elvis Presley Blvd will put us out there,” said Toulkara.

He said it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“I have to tell you, it’s been tough,” said Toulkara, “With the corona situation, with the restrictions.”

The chef said the last couple of years has been hard.

A projected move date was set for October, but due to various delays and supply chain shortages, the grand opening was set back.

“It’s out of control,” said Toulkara, “It’s hurting the customer and it’s also hurting us at the same time.”

Now, Toulkara said people can experience authentic West African cuisine at its finest.

He’s even gotten customers to come as far as Germantown and Millington.

Keir Lee, a Whitehaven resident said it’s great to have the restaurant closer by.

“Ah man it’s lovely man,” said Lee, “It’s closer to where I stay at. I come up frequently and get the lamb and rice all the time.”

Toulkara said with all the time put into this grand opening it was worth it, and will be worth it.

“From our experience, also from our estimate, we will triple, maybe double what we used to do on Raines Road,” said Toulkara.

The larger space will allow for more options such as Karaoke, Breakfast, Sunday Brunch, Special Occasions and Live Entertainment.

Bala’s has added a heated patio out front which will nearly triple its seating capacity located at 4571 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Bala’s Bistro new hours are:

Monday & Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Weekend Brunch starts December 4th.

Julian Paras can be reached at julian.paras@fox13memphis.com and you can follow him on Twitter (JParasTV) and Facebook (Julian Paras FOX 13)

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.