High School

High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Guyer defeated Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a back and forth, barn-burner on Saturday afternoon. Nelson jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Bryson Riggs hit Jackson Foster on a touchdown pass for 80 yards to make it 10-7. Carson Parham intercepted a Bobcat pass on their next possession,...

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

