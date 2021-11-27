High School Football Scoreboard

ARLINGTON, TX — The second round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs came to a close tonight, Nov. 20, as the Midland Legacy Rebels (10-1) traveled to Arlington and took on the Southlake Carroll Dragons (11-0) at Globe Life Field at 8 p.m. RB Mikhilyn Young never quite got going on the ground, and the rest of the Rebels’ offense fell flat for much of the game. Southlake Carroll won handily tonight, 42-7. Midland Legacy received the first half kickoff and began their first drive at the Rebels’ 25-yard line. D1 Prospect Makhilyn Young, who crossed the 2,000 rushing yard mark the previous week, had little room to run on the first two plays of the drive. QB1 Davila did not evade the pressure on 3rd down, and the defense sacked him. Faced with a 4th and long, the Rebels went 3-and-out and had to punt.

