It’s the Dookies at No. 1 now, their extraordinary win against Gonzaga in Las Vegas having shaken up — a little — the picture at the top of the heap. The new college basketball Top 25 poll is out, with the Zags at No. 3 after the Blue Devils and Boilermakers. The Zags are No. 2 on my ballot, still ahead of the Boilers, because an 84-81 loss to a wonderful team in a thrilling, March-like game isn’t cause for an overcorrection. Another way to put it: If the Zags and Boilers were playing tonight on a neutral floor, I (and probably a significant majority of voters) would take the Zags to win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO