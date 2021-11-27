ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Small Business Saturday Offers North Texans Another Day Of Deals And Steals

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not shopped out yet, tomorrow...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Small businesses offer Cyber Monday deals, stay competitive with major retailers

Small businesses offer Cyber Monday deals, stay competitive with major retailers. Small businesses offer Cyber Monday deals, stay competitive with major retailers. I-Team Exclusive: Video shows referee drinking before fatal UNLV fraternity boxing match. New video shows two men police say were involved in bus stop deadly shooting. 8 On...
LOTTERY
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville Holds 9th Annual Small Business Saturday Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) — Santa and his crew came to visit for Bronzeville’s 9th annual Small Business Saturday celebration. Organizers are inviting everyone to “fall in love with Bronzeville” and spend holiday dollars locally. A community leader said when you support small businesses, you support your neighbors. He said the pandemic and other challenges have only strengthened resolve in Bronzeville, and the local businesses have remained resilient and focused.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Small Businesses Banking On Local Bucks For Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Small businesses are banking on your big bucks this weekend, especially after taking a brutal hit during the pandemic.  Amatula Jacobs doesn’t just sell a product, she sells her dream.  Every item is her work of art. But when the pandemic hit, her dream nearly became a nightmare. “We made lemonade out of the lemons, literally,” said Jacobs.  “We do a lot of traveling. It was really hard because all of our events that we had planned for, were canceled.” That’s why small businesses are once again pulling out all the stops.  They’re posting sale signs, dropping prices, and some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
fox10phoenix.com

Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. lights up at Galleria Dallas mall

DALLAS - Santa is making an early trip to North Texas to help light the tallest indoor Christmas Tree in the country. The tree lighting at Galleria Dallas at noon on Friday kicked off the holidays, complete with an indoor firework display. Standing at 95-feet tall, the tree features 450,000...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy