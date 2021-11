An external SSD is one of the most versatile and useful things you can have, and few can match the Samsung T7. One of our favourite portable drives here at Digital Foundry, it's our go-to recommendation for anyone wanting a fast, convenient way to transfer data. Thanks to some amazing discounts out there, our US readers can grab this drive for 35 percent off its original price. That's $110 on Amazon for the 1TB model, down from its usual price of $170. You can pick it up in either grey, blue or red.

