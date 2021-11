Frank Williams. Has there ever lived a man so immersed, so desperately enthralled and in love with motor racing? He didn’t have a plan, he had a desire. He knew where he wanted to be – right in the middle of this magical world so far removed from his upbringing in the north-east of England. He didn’t have a skill, just masses of charm and a sense of adventure. No skill and no plan going in, he would go on to become one of the greatest team principals in the history of F1 – from almost nothing.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO