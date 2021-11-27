Cold Storage Market Size to grow by USD 31.97 bn | Americold Realty Trust and Interstate Cold Storage Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is expected to increase by USD 31.97 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.79%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This exclusive report describes market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior. Technavio analyzes the market...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0