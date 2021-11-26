Speed Skater Norval Baptie

A western film set here in North Dakota is making its debut at a local theater soon. “A Heart Like Water”, a film set in 1887 Dakota Territory, will be premiering next month in Watford City. The film, based on true events, chronicles the experiences of a husband and wife as they struggle to keep their family together as new residents on the Dakota frontier. The film stars Daniel Bielinski & Tiffany Cornwell and is directed by Charlie Griak. The film will show at the Watford City High School Theater for one night only on Friday, December 17, at 7 p.m. Bielinski, a fellow filmmaker, visited Williston in 2019, hosting a screening of his short film “The Badlands Girl” at the James Memorial Art Center. “A Heart Like Water” will also be showing in other North Dakota cities such as Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Belfield and Minot. For more information, to see the trailer, and ticket details visit the official website at www.aheartlikewater.com.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO