Speed Skater Norval Baptie

By Tessa Sandstrom
Williston Daily Herald
 4 days ago

November 26, 2021 — The North Dakota winters might seem like they’re good-for-nothing, but the conditions were perfect for future speed-skating champion Norval Baptie. Baptie was born in Ontario, but came to Bathgate at the age...

