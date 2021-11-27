ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The complicated story of C.S. Lewis becoming a convert – on screen, in his own words

By Terry Mattingly Faith
 3 days ago
While historians argue about what C.S. Lewis did or didn't say, it can be stated with absolute certainty that the Oxford don never patted down his rumbled, professorial tweed jacket before exclaiming, "Where's my phone?" That line occurs at the start of "The Most Reluctant Convert," as actor Max...

C.S. Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert, the Actor Who Plays Him in the New Film Talks about His Conversion

The British author, Clive Staples Lewis, aka C.S. Lewis had a keen, brilliant mind, whose conversion from staunch atheist to strong Christian is the narrative of a new film, The Most Reluctant Convert. The author of such books as “Mere Christianity” and “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”, which are heavily drenched in the Christian worldview… Lewis rejected Christianity early in his life after the death of his mother from cancer when he was just nine years of age. His experience of a cruel and meaningless world, brought him to the conclusion that “either there was no God behind the universe, a God indifferent to good and evil… or worse… an evil God.” On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, actor Max McLean, who wrote and stars the film, which was adapted from the stage play, talks about the filming of the movie at Oxford, England, the reason behind Lewis’s intellectual pathway to accepting the reality of an Omnipotent God and, the conversations that Lewis had with his friend J.R.R. Tolkien, who would later write, Lord of the Rings, that made his conversion complete. McLean is the founder and Artistic Director of the New York-based Fellowship of the Performing Arts.
Five Atheist miracles

First published: 21 April 2016 (GMT+10) Re-featured on homepage: 11 November 2021 (GMT+10) Atheists often promote themselves as intelligent, logical, scientific, rational, etc. They even had a proposal to call themselves ‘brights’! The aggressive ‘new Atheists’, such as Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris and company, like to portray those of us who believe in a supernatural Creator as irrational, unscientific, unintelligent, ignorant, or even ‘needing help’ (Dawkins). The entertainment industry often reinforces these perceptions by portraying ‘religious’ people (Christians particularly, and especially church leaders) as buffoons or hillbillies (almost never as a university professor, for example).
Family Life | What makes Christmas movies so popular?

If you are one of those people who will settle in this evening with a hot cup of apple cider to watch a holiday movie, you are not alone. Holiday movies have become firmly embedded in Americans’ winter celebrations. The New York Times reports a massive increase in new holiday...
The Story of the Bible Told Through Water

Water plays a prominent role in the saga of the Scriptures. The stuff of earth is the stuff of life—and also the stuff of the biblical story. Trees, mountains, water and food all figure prominently in the slowly unfolding drama of the holy Scriptures. Now the fact is, there are lots of prisms for viewing the storyline of the Bible, many built from big theological concepts like covenant and kingdom. But it’s also possible to overtheorize the Bible, turning it into a collection of abstractions. But the Bible itself doesn’t do this. The Bible keeps its story close to the ground, making sure we remember it’s fundamentally a down-to-earth saga.
C.S. Lewis musical adaptation “Narnia” opens at Casper College Nov. 30

CASPER, Wyo — “Narnia,” the musical dramatization based on the literary classic “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” debuts at Casper College Tuesday, November 30. The adaptation finds the characters, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie, being sent to the English countryside to escape the bombings in London during...
‘Eat Your Catfish’ Review: A Family Is Divided by ALS in an Uncompromising, Emotionally Raw Documentary

A close-quarters study of the daily trials of living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease — co-directed by the patient’s son with equal parts adoration and despairing frustration — “Eat Your Catfish” is a documentary every bit as tough-minded as its title is unexpectedly playful. That, as it turns out, is not a disconnect when it comes to Kathryn Arjomand, a New York mother of two who has been living with the neurodegenerative condition for years, and handles it with a blend of frank anger, exhausted acceptance and offbeat humor. Citing as inspiration the “wild overacting” of Julia Roberts in...
George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
Royals with children born out of wedlock

It's always fun to watch royal families grow (hello, Louis, Charlotte and George!). But what about the children who were conceived outside the royal marriage? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at royals from across the globe who have acknowledged their illegitimate children… Prince Albert and Princess Charlene said "I do" in 2011, and three years later they welcomed twins. But before he was dad to Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, Albert fathered two kids with two different women. Now, while his marriage has faced alleged ups and downs, the Monégasque monarch has a solid relationship with his illegitimate children: daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
