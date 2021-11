GREENBELT, Md. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro station Monday night. Greenbelt Police Department officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking at the station around 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

