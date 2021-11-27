ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let there be lights

By Frank Stanko • News Monitor franks@wahpetondailynews.com
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
One of Hankinson’s most hallowed holiday traditions is returning in 2021. St. Gerard’s Community of Care’s Annual Tree of Lights will be lit beginning at nightfall Monday, Nov. 29 and throughout the Christmas season. The senior living provider encourages all community members to get involved in this year’s celebration....

