Watch: Huggins and WVU Players Talk About Struggles Against EKU

By Ethan Bock
wvsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an 80-77 victory over Eastern Kentucky, WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins and players Taz...

wvsportsnow.com

wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU MBB HC Bob Huggins on Upcoming Charleston Classic

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins speaks to the media, including WVSN, to preview the upcoming Charleston Classic on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Despite WVU's 2-0 record, Huggins still sees deficiencies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two games, two victories into the 2021-22 basketball season, you’d think West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins would be gushing over with happiness as his Mountaineers head into the Shriner’s Children’s Charleston (S.C.) Classic, a three-games-in-four-days early-season tournament. But it has been proven over and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins ties Williams for fourth all-time on win list in WVU's win over Elon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was only an early season, first-round basketball game in a made-for-ESPN basketball tournament, but it turned into a historic night. Not only did Taz Sherman set a career high with 27 points off a barrage of shots from everywhere and every angle, Bob Huggins took another step up the NCAA’s career victory ladder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Win 903 For Huggins As WVU Opens Weekend Tournament

It was only an early season, first-round basketball game in a made-for-ESPN basketball tournament, but it turned into a historic game, for not only did Taz Sherman set a career high with 27 points off a barrage of shots from everywhere and every angle, but Bob Huggins took another step up the NCAA’s career victory ladder.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bluegoldnews.com

Huggins Not Enthralled Despite WVU’s Easy Win Over Elon

The Mountaineer men’s basketball team got a career-high, 27-point performance from senior guard Taz Sherman, as West Virginia pushed past Elon, 87-68, Thursday night in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. With the victory, WVU (3-0 on the season)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky puzzled by WVU’s Bob Huggins throwing shade at Oscar Tshiebwe

After his team defeated Elon on Thursday, West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins referred to Oscar Tshiebwe as an “alleged McDonald’s All-American.”. Huggins did so while making the point that he holds players to a high standard. “They’re going to earn their stripes, so to speak,” Huggins said. “If they don’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
charlottenews.net

WVU's Bob Huggins looks for next milestone vs. Marquette

Bob Huggins will look to climb the NCAA Division I wins list for the second night in a row Friday. The 68-year-old coach will lead West Virginia into the semifinals of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic against Marquette on Friday night in Charleston, S.C. When the Mountaineers (3-0) beat Elon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Sherman leads WVU over Elon, Bob Huggins ties Roy Williams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. It moves Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list. Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight for fifth place all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins. Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins. West Virginia improved to 3-0. Torrence Watson led Elon with 15 points. The Phoenix are 2-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

John Calipari Responds to Bob Huggins’ Petty Comments About Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – Any way you look at it, Bob Huggins’ recent remarks about his former player and current Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe were petty. Huggins referred to Tshiebwe as an “alleged McDonald’s All-American” and hinted at Tshiebwe being lazy. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard,” Huggins said after the Mountaineers’ 87-68 victory over Elon. “So, we’re fine.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Athenaeum

Bob Huggins says former WVU star Oscar Tshiebwe didn't like tough coaching

After an 87-68 victory over Elon in the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was still unimpressed with the effort his team showed on the court. West Virginia won the rebounding battle and forced 17 turnovers against Elon, but Huggins still didn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bluegoldnews.com

Want To Shoot The Ball Well? WVU’s Huggins Says Pass It Correctly

When discussing and working on aspects of improving the shooting of the basketball, items such as the arc of the shot, getting the ball over the front of the rim and position of the hand and wrist on the release are just some of the many items that come into play. For WVU head coach Bob Huggins, though, another aspect of the game also contributes heavily to shooting the ball well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDTV

Bob Huggins reflects on what WVU basketball needs for success

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Following their third place showing at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, WVU basketball still has a lot of work to do. Head Coach Bob Huggins noted the need for the team to pass better overall, West Virginia has struggled with their passes being too late, too slow and too high or low. The team isn’t making pass and shoot plays, which is going to be essential for success this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Five Things to Know Before WVU vs. Eastern Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the Mountaineers are coming off of their trip to Charleston, South Carolina, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game against Eastern Kentucky on Friday. “Just Win, Baby. Just Win.”. On Tuesday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvgazettemail.com

WVU basketball: Sherman, Curry lead Mountaineers past EKU 80-77

MORGANTOWN — The day after Thanksgiving, West Virginia super-senior guards Taz Sherman and Malik Curry went ham — and it helped keep the Mountaineers from looking like turkeys. WVU had plenty to be thankful for — its lucky stars included — as the Mountaineers found a way to overcome and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clutch shots from Curry help WVU overcome EKU's 3s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was crunch time Friday night in the Coliseum, a game the oddsmakers felt WVU would win easily in jeopardy of becoming a second early-season upset, the kind that can come back to haunt you when they are picking and seeding the NCAA Tournament field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Perimeter Defense Isn’t the Real Problem, What Is It?

Well, Bob Huggins was right. “What did Al Davis say? Just win, baby. Just win,” Huggins said on Tuesday. The Mountaineers are 5-1, defeating everyone on their schedule but a loss to Marquette, last Friday. WVU has beaten two ACC schools in Pitt and Clemson but has struggled against three mid-majors.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

What to watch for when WVU hoops takes on Bellarmine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a three-point win against Eastern Kentucky, WVU hoops is preparing for its next opponent. The Mountaineers (5-1) will play host to Bellarmine (2-5), a team that recently moved up from Division II and has played an extremely tough schedule. Tuesday will mark the first meeting between the two programs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Bob Huggins Show Recap: EKU Thoughts, Player Updates, and More

Coach Huggins was back on the air Monday night on the Bob Huggins Show. He recapped EKU, talked about his team’s performance, gave updates, and more. Here is the breakdown of everything noteworthy said by Huggins tonight. Coach Huggins, when asked about his team’s performance so far this season, said,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

