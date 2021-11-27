No. 25 Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had an impressive showing as they handled their business at home with a 95-59 win over Charleston Southern. The Deacs relied on a balanced scoring attack as six players scored in double figures in the win. Jake LaRavia got it done from all over the floor as he led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. DaIvien Williamson finished with 16 points and eclipsed the 1,000 points scored in his career mark during the game. Wake scored 25 points off of 22 Charleston Southern turnovers in the game, and scored 24 fast break points compared to only 1 by the Buccaneers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO