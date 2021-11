Hangman Page opened this week's AEW Dynamite alongside The Dark Order to celebrate winning the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. But it wasn't long before Bryan Danielson, the new No. 1 contender for Page's title, walked his way out to the ring. Surprisingly, Danielson was antagonistic towards Hangman, telling him he was disappointed Omega wasn't still the world champion and that Page had a long list of excuses about why he's failed in his career. He then tried to dare Page into defending the title on the spot, but when Page didn't back down he changed his tune and said he didn't want Hangman to have the excuse that "he wasn't ready."

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO