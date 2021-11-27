ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Jonathan Bullard: Out Week 12

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bullard (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tori McElhaney of...

www.cbssports.com

Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Idle to begin Week 11

Hurst (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Hurst is unsurprisingly still hobbled one day after picking up an ankle injury in Sunday's 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. He didn't record any statistics before departing the contest, and he'll now be at risk of missing his first game of the season with the Falcons facing a quick turnaround Thursday night against the Patriots. The Falcons should have a better idea by Wednesday if Hurst will be available for the Week 11 contest.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys respond to blueprint with Week 10 thrashing of Falcons

DALLAS — The Denver Broncos were said to have laid out the blueprint for how to beat the Dallas Cowboys as they earned a 30-16 victory over Dallas in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium. Try as they might, the Atlanta Falcons would not find the same success running Denver's blueprint against the Cowboys.
NFL
NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4) New England did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate. Atlanta did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate. DID NOT PARTICIPATE. CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring. LB Daren Bates, groin. TE Hayden Hurst, ankle. LIMITED AVAILABILITY. S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle.
NFL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Local notebook: Falcons nab weekly MASCAC honors

Two of the main components for a 2-0 start for Fitchburg State’s 2-0 start snagged weekly conference honors on Monday, as junior forward Rece Bergeman was named MASCAC Ice Hockey Player of the Week and senior Brian McGrath was tabbed Goaltender of the Week. Fitchburg State (2-0 MASCAC) opened with...
FITCHBURG, MA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ shut out by salty Patriots defense

In the 299th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots. With the Falcons playing without running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson, the Patriots shut down rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and harassed the Falcons’ quarterbacks into throwing four interceptions. We hear from coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Matt Ryan, left tackle Jake Matthews, running back Qadree Ollison and cornerback A.J. Terrell in this episode.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons Week 11 power rankings roundup

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) are lucky that power rankings don’t determine who makes and misses the playoffs. Despite Sunday’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Falcons still have a realistic shot at making the postseason. Let’s see where the team is ranked by some of the different NFL sites...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons release Week 11 inactives list: Patterson ruled out

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots and running back Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be suiting up. This leaves the Falcons without their most productive offensive player. Aside from Patterson, the team has ruled out Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison and Jaylinn Hawkins....
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Keith Smith: Four touches in Week 11

Smith ran three times for eight yards and caught his only target for 11 yards during Thursday's 25-0 loss to the Patriots. With Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) out, Smith saw multiple rushing attempts for the first time since Week 2. On the season, the fullback has appeared in every game, totaling nine carries for 31 yards (career-high) and five receptions for 35 yards. Barring a touchdown, Smith will likely remain unplayable in standard formats.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons shut out by Patriots: 7 takeaways from TNF matchup

The Atlanta Falcons followed up last week’s lopsided loss to the Cowboys with an even bigger dud against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The normally calm Matt Ryan looked more agitated than Philip Rivers when he used to play against Jay Cutler. Arthur Smith’s offense crashed and burned and a promising defensive performance went to waste as the team fell to 4-6 on the season.
NFL
New York Post

Patriots blow out Falcons for fifth consecutive victory

ATLANTA — Mac Jones threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor for the game’s only offensive touchdown and Kyle Van Noy and the New England defense took care of the rest, blanking the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night for the Patriots’ fifth straight victory. New England (7-4) wasn’t...
NFL
Patriots.com

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. This game had a chance to be fun before Cordarrelle Patterson got hurt; and tight end Hayden Hurst's injury shouldn't be ignored, either. (Patterson is a game-time decision, but it doesn't sound promising.) The Patriots' front seven has keyed their defensive turnaround, with Matt Judon and Christian Barmore winning more one-on-one matchups than any tandem since Chandler Jones was in the building. Dont'a Hightower, who made the biggest play in this matchup's most famous game, has also turned the corner. The only way the Falcons stay close is if former Patriots coordinator Dean Pees dials up a brilliant game plan -- never count out Pees! -- but that is unlikely, considering the players he's working with.
NFL
wnav.com

Pats Shut Out Falcons

In Thursday Night Football Mac Jones threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor for the game’s only offensive touchdown and the New England defense took care of the rest. The result was a 25-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons for the Patriots’ fifth straight victory.
NFL

