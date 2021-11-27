ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Confessed cannibal arrested after decapitated corpse allegedly falls out of car trunk

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ofn7_0d7lqIZh00


A confessed cannibal in northern Russia was arrested Saturday after a decapitated corpse allegedly fell out of the trunk of his car.

Russian authorities took Yegor Komarov, 23, into custody after he crashed his Mitsubishi into a safety barrier, causing the headless body of a man to fall out of the vehicle, police said.

Komarov fled with two men into the woods of Sortavala, but they left the dead man's body on the road next to his vehicle, where police discovered ropes and spades, according to a report .

PREGNANT LIBRARIAN KILLED IN ROAD RAGE SHOOTING SHE ALLEGEDLY INITIATED

The man's body, whose head was nearly wholly severed, is believed to be a 50-year-old businessman who was killed by the three suspects after a dispute, according to investigators.

"In general, I like killing people," Komarov reportedly said.

The suspect also confessed to killing a 38-year-old man in St. Petersburg and eating parts of him in 2020, investigators said.


"When he died, I gutted his neck and tasted the blood and meat," Komarov reportedly said. "But the meat was difficult to cut, as the knife was blunt, and I did not like the taste of his veins."

The 23-year-old man said he tried cooking the man's tongue in butter, the report stated.

"I tried it, but I didn't like it," he said, telling investigators to make sure his handcuffs were tight to prevent him from biting them. "But I probably would have liked another part of the body."

Komarov is from St. Petersburg, lives with his family, and is interested in "anarcho-primitivism" and the "elixirs of immortality," according to investigators.

Investigators have not commented on claims of cannibalism in the death of the 50-year-old businessman.

Comments / 34

Beverly Carr
2d ago

the world has become a sad and terrifyingly evil place to live. 🌎👹God have mercy on us all.🙏🕊

Joe Notfromhere
3d ago

I just saw the new Jeffery Dahmer documentary he killed 17 and ate several of them.

