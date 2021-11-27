Port Clinton's postseason run ends in D-IV state semifinal

EUCLID, Ohio — Port Clinton was playing in the biggest game in program history.

Twice the Redskins’ defense made huge stops to get Port Clinton back in the game.

It felt as if the Redskins needed one more stop and score and they would have been in control.

That was easier said than done.

After 17 straight points to take its only lead of the game, Port Clinton could not score again, falling to Youngstown Ursuline 34-17 in a Division IV state semifinal at Euclid Community Stadium on Friday.

“They played their hearts out,” said Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon of his team. “They have all year. They came up short tonight against a very talented football team. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The Redskins wrap up the best season in program history at 13-2. The 13 wins is the most in a season and Port Clinton won its first regional championship this season.

“I am going to remember it as a season that I don’t think anybody will forget any time soon,” Carmon said. “Aside from everything, they represented Port Clinton extremely well. I think we have quality kids that represent Port Clinton both on the field and off the field very well.”

Port Clinton was picked to finish fourth in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division in a preseason media poll.

The Redskins won all of their conference games, and the only game they lost in the regular season was to Sandusky Perkins.

“Every team is special that comes through Port Clinton, but this team happened to raise the bar a little bit higher than our previous teams have,” Carmon said. “Our underclassmen have their hands full. Our youth kids have their hands full.”

Ursuline (11-3) jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, but Port Clinton was within 15-14 with two minutes to go in the first half. Irish quarterback Brady Shannon picked up 17 yards on Ursuline’s next drive, but two short losses on consecutive carries and a 14-yard loss when Josh Hurst sacked Shannon kept Port Clinton within a point at halftime.

The Redskins tallied another huge stop to start the second half. The Irish started at their own 6 after a miscue on the kickoff return, but DeMarcus McElroy rumbled 29 yards for a first down. Two plays later, he added a 13-yard run, but the Redskins stood firm and forced the Irish into a turnover on downs after stopping McElroy on a fourth-down carry.

“Those were huge,” Carmon said of the two stops. “Our defense played great football all year. A lot of our kids go both ways... they are playmakers on both sides of the ball. I am not surprised by that. We have been very stout on the run recently.”

Port Clinton used its tough running game to get after the Irish defense. Garrett Cornell took handoff after handoff and consistently picked up chunks of yards on the ground until PC got into the red zone.

Once there, Ursuline was able to pack the box and grind down. The Redskins had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Andrew Hanson, but Port Clinton led 17-15 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

“I wasn’t going to drive down here and come away with no points, plain and simple,” Carmon said. “This wasn’t a team where I thought we were going to barrel our way in there... I wanted the points and I wanted to take the lead.”

The Irish wasted little time responding. Shannon tossed a 12-yard pass to Will Burney to get Ursuline going. McElroy had a short gain before Shannon connected with Dean Boyd for a 11-yard pass. Then, McElroy did what he did all game, exploding through the line for a 42-yard touchdown. The two-point run failed, and Ursuline was back ahead 21-17.

The Redskins twice had a chance to take the lead back, but both times went three-and-out. Ursuline pounced as the clock ticked under eight minutes go to. McElroy hauled in a 55-yard catch and run from Shannon to immediately give the Irish a chance.

A few plays later on third-and-8, Shannon and Burney connected for a 12-yard pass and a fresh set of downs. Two plays later, McElroy walked into the end zone untouched. The extra point was blocked, but Ursuline led 27-17 with 5:01 left.

Port Clinton picked up its first two first downs since the field goal on its ensuing possession, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

McElroy went 74 yards on the first play of the drive to slam the door shut. The elusive senior running back finished with 30 carries for 259 yards and five touchdowns for Ursuline.

“He is a talented running back,” Carmon said. “I think we were there at times. There were tackles for loss. They were tackles for no gain and then he broke a few. A kid like that is going to do that.”

Ursuline opened the scoring early. After forcing Port Clinton into a three-and-out, the Irish used the ground game with McElroy to attack. After two rushes picked up a first down, McElroy cut up through the middle and was off to the races for a 33-yard score. The two-point conversion pass from Shannon to Ty’Req Donlow gave Ursuline an 8-0 lead with 7:38 left in the first quarter.

The Redskins again could not muster up a first down and punted. Port Clinton almost got off the field quickly as Shannon picked up nine yards on a carry before being stuffed twice to bring up fourth down.

The Irish got the first down as McElroy bruised through the line for the first down. Shannon then hit Dean Boyd for a 40-yard pass before McElroy scored on a six-yard run. Reagan Smith added the extra point and suddenly Ursuline was up 15-0.

“You don’t want to have a slow start against a team as talented as them,” Carmon said. “It is tough to come back from that. We did. We were able to make a game out of it. Ultimately, we weren’t able to overcome the big plays.”

Port Clinton got back in the game on its next drive. A six-yard run by Cornell got the Redskins their first first down. Two plays later, Gillum hit Cornell for a 16-yard pass.

On the second play of the second quarter, Hurst hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Gillum that was tipped by two players. The extra point by Hanson cut the margin to 15-7.

Port Clinton got a big stop on the next drive. The Irish drove to the Redskins’ 24-yard line, but an illegal block in the back pushed Ursuline behind the sticks. On 4th-and-6, Cashes Jackson deflected a pass to give PC the ball back.

The Redskins cashed in, but not without a wild sequence. After a short run by Cornell, Gillum hit Hurst down field for a 45-yard pass, but it was negated by an illegal man downfield penalty. Gillum was intercepted on the next play by Ursuline’s CJ Frasco, but that was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty.

Port Clinton maintained its composure and went to the ground to chew up chunks of yards. Tyler Webb went for 12 and 19 yards around a 12-yard run by Gillum. After a short run and incomplete pass, Gillum went for 11 more yards. Eventually, Gillum scored on a six-yard keeper to draw the Redskins within 15-14 at halftime.

“We have been down to several teams we have played against and had to make our way back into it,” Carmon said. “It was no exception tonight. It took a lot out of us to come back like that. We fell a bit short.”

Gillum completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards. Cornell ran 19 times for 77 yards, but did not have a carry in the fourth quarter.

“Putting up 17 points against a very high-powered offense like Ursuline, it’s not going to win you games,” Carmon said. “We needed to put up more points offensively.”

The game brings an end to the career of 12 Port Clinton seniors, including Cornell, Webb, and Hurst.

“Our seniors and upperclassmen have shown how to lead by example,” Carmon said. “They have shown what has to be done in the offseason to get back to this time. Our goal was never to win a state championship. Our goal was to win the next game.”