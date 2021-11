Every year since 2008, WDW News Today has hosted a charity drive at the end of November to raise money for the Toys for Tots Foundation. To date, we have raised over $80,000 for this amazing organization with donations through our website and those made during our annual live program during the holiday season. This year, we are once again asking you to be a part of this holiday tradition where we continue Walt Disney’s dream and try to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO