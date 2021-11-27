ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Cold start to the weekend, then a temperature rollercoaster

By Meteorologist Josh Knight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be clear and cold again heading in to Saturday morning. Temperatures will start off below normal, below freezing for the entire WACH Fox viewing area. If you'll be out and about early, plan for a frosty start. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout...

