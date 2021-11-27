ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown welcomes new healthy restaurant option

By Chris Marrs
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A healthy choice restaurant idea inspired during the pandemic has come to fruition in Monongalia County. Fruition Bowls and Brews opened its doors for business Friday in Morgantown.

The cozy and casual restaurant offers a variety of healthy foods including its most popular item, the Smoothy Bowl, which contains a really thick smoothy with toppings like homemade peanut butter, granola, fresh fruits and honey drizzle.

The family-owned restaurant also offers premium coffee drinks and other homemade specialties like guacamole and hummus.

“We came up with it during COVID, said the owner Leandro Culp. “Everything is shut down. We had a lot of time to think about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. So the idea kind of sprung forth with just a focus on health, community, taking care of yourself, eating well and just living well and we wanted something that incorporates all of that and something that people like to eat.”

Fruition Bowls and Brews is located at 370 Patteson Drive and opens at 6:30 in the morning.

