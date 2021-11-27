ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have another chilly night on the way, and...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says flurries are possible across the region today. Sunny skies remain and a high of 45.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/29/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 345 PM EST MON NOV 29 2021 /245 PM CST MON NOV 29 2021/ TONIGHT...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM WEST TO EAST EARLY...THEN CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 16 TO 24...EXCEPT 22 TO 28 NEAR THE LAKESHORES. TUESDAY...CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 32 TO 39. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS LATE. LOWS 14 TO 24. WEDNESDAY...SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY. SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 35 TO 41. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 27 TO 34. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 33 TO 41. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 16 TO 24. HIGHS 27 TO 35. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 16 TO 22. HIGHS AROUND 30.
MARQUETTE, MI
KDRV

Monday, November 29th Evening Weather

More areas of fog develop for inland valleys, some of it will be dense. We'll see a very stagnant and quiet weather pattern through the rest of this week. Air quality could be reduced at times this week in our valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

The rest of the week looks very nice, but we will have a few light showers going into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, and the mornings will be a little cool as we say goodbye to November.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says flurries are possible throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Not as cold to end November, mild start to December

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last day of November. While Monday was noticeably colder, we’ll round out the month with slightly milder temperatures. It will be a cold start to Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s and lower 30s. Some passing clouds will linger around after sunrise, but skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny for much of the day. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the chilly upper 20s and 30s.
BLUE RIDGE, VA

