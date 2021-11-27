Leary, Emezie help No. 20 NC State survive scare against UNC, 34-30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 20 North Carolina State pulled off a stunning comeback over the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday night at home in hopes of keeping its national Top-25 ranking.

Tar Heel (ACC) kicker Grayson Atkins knocked a 50-yard field goal through with 2:12 to play in the fourth quarter, making it a 9-point game and as if the contest was out of reach for NC State ( ACC).

However, a 64-yard touchdown in just two plays and 37 seconds, as well as a recovered onside kick at midfield, gave NC State the odds to steal the game.

The Wolfpack did just that, using the help of multiple Tar Heel penalties to get into the red zone, NC State quarterback Devin Leary found wide receiver Emeka Emezie for a 24-yard strike – and the four-point lead. The Leary to Emezie connection was the second in just over a one-minute span as the two connected on the previous 64-yarder.

UNC took a timeout with five seconds remaining, needing a touchdown, but the 30-yard shot into the end zone was unsuccessful.

