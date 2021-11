He promised a stoppage that he couldn’t deliver – but there is only one culprit for that, and that’s his foe and his granite chin. After dropping dozens of bombs during the fight – and a few F-bombs in the post-fight comments – Tim Tszyu remained undefeated and well on his way to a junior middleweight world title fight with a 12-round unanimous decision over Japan’s Takeshi Inoue at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO