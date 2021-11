UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Julianna Pena is getting restless to take on the two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Amanda Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest female MMA fighter. The ‘Lioness’ rules the women’s bantamweight and featherweight division. She is now returning to the bantamweight division to defend her belt against Julianna Pena. Pena, has been waiting on this title shot for a long time and is surprised with the power Nunes has in the women’s UFC.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO