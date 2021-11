After he missed an autograph session Sunday due to an announced injury, AEW's Eddie Kingston tweeted Monday that his shoulders are fine and that he will miss no time. In the tweet seen below, Kingston said he will be at Northeast Wrestling this weekend for their Autumn Ambush show where he faces Brian Anthony and Vito in a handicap match. It's unknown whether he is scheduled for this Wednesday's Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.

