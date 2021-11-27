ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural ‘Miracle on Main Street’ celebrated in Taylor

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local community is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life through a new tradition that started Friday night.

Hundreds braved the freezing cold to take part in a first inaugural “Miracle on Main Street” celebration in Taylor.

It featured a parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus riding through town on a horse-drawn carriage.

Celebrating ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Honesdale

“It’s amazing. It’s a nice community event, everybody coming together for the first time, I’m sure in years to come, even better,” said Eveline Yackobowitz.

Even a slight malfunction lighting the Christmas tree in front of the borough library couldn’t dampen spirits.

“A lot of things got taken away from our past season, so this was kind of the first parade we’ve ever really had, because the Memorial Day, Santa parade and St. Patrick’s, they all got canceled,” explained Kynleigh Peperno, Miss Viking of Riverside High School.

The party continued in the library parking lot with free hot chocolate and cookies. Kids were able to pose for pictures with Santa and even a few of his reindeer.

The Grinch himself even made an appearance during the festivities. All felt merry seeing the magic of Christmas come to life in their neighborhood.

“Taylor is a small borough. And that’s what it’s all about, being part of a community,” said Jeanie Sluck, Director of the Taylor Community Library.

Borough officials tell Eyewitness News they expect “Miracle on Main Street” to become an annual tradition.

