One critical after shooting in Glenview
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in Glenview.
Police said the incident took place at 1924 South Parkway East. A male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
