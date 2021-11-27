ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One critical after shooting in Glenview

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGknR_0d7lnZwV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in Glenview.

30 pounds of meth seized during sale in East Nashville parking lot

Police said the incident took place at 1924 South Parkway East. A male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

