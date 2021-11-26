Live updates: Aliquippa beats Belle Vernon for 18th WPIAL Championship

Quips win 18th WPIAL championship

Aliquippa dominated the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon, pulling out a 28-13 win Saturday evening at Heinz Field. The win over the Leopards is the 18th WPIAL championship for the historic Quips' program, and is the first title in Class 4A under head coach Mike Warfield.

Walker's interception seals it for Quips

A desperation heavy by Belle Vernon's Devin Whitlock is picked off by Aliquippa's Donovan Walker inside the Quips' 20 yard line, all but sealing the win. Aliquippa ball, 3:56 left in this one, Aliquippa up 28-13.

Whitlock uses his legs to pull Belle Vernon close

Thanks to a 29-yard scramble and a 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon now trails Aliquippa 28-13. The extra point was no good. Aliquippa needs an answer here offensively.

Brandon Banks interception gives Quips the ball

Aliquippa defensive back Brandon Banks picks off Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock near the goal line, ending a potential scoring drive for the Leopards. That could be the dagger in this one.

Cyair Clark with a house call for the Quips

Following a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Belle Vernon's Devin Whitlock cut it to a two-score game, Aliquippa's Cyair Clark answered with authority, returning the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for the score, pushing Aliquippa's lead back to three scores at 28-7 with 10:24 left in the fourth quart

Quips 12 minutes from 18th WPIAL title

After an uneventful third quarter, Aliquippa is just 12 minutes from a record 18th WPIAL title as the Quips hold a 21-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Quips turn the ball over on downs early in second half

Belle Vernon opened the second half with possession, but a big sack by Aliquippa's Jason McBride turned the ball over on downs inside Leopard territory. Aliquippa couldn't take advantage though as Tiqwai Hayes was stopped short on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs. Belle Vernon ball, 7:07 left in the third quarter.

Quips connect on Hail Mary to end first half

Facing a 3rd and 8 from the 38 yard line with 5 seconds left, Quentin Goode Jr. connects with receiver Donovan Walker on a Hail Mary in front of a Belle Vernon defensive back, giving Aliquippa a 21-0 lead at the half. The Quips have flat-out dominated the No. 1 Leopards through 24 minutes of action.

Long Quips drive stalls deep in Belle Vernon territory

A lengthy drive that ate up more than six full minutes by Aliquippa stalls inside the Belle Vernon 20 yard line as a fourth down throw to the end zone by Quentin Goode Jr. falls incomplete. Aliquippa holds a 14-0 lead with 1:44 left in the first half.

Belle Vernon misses chip-shot field goal

After a long kick return by Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin puts the Leopards deep inside Aliquippa territory, the Quips' defense holds as Belle Vernon misses a 20-yard field goal. 14-0 Aliquippa still, 7:53 left in the second quarter.

Quips take 14-0 lead early second quarter

This one is all Aliquippa so far, as freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes finds the end zone from 18 yards out for his second score of the game, stretching the Quips' lead to 14-0 with 10:31 left in the second quarter.

First quarter comes to an end with Quips driving

After 12 minutes of action here at Heinz Field in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game between Aliquippa and Belle Vernon, the Quips hold a 7-0 lead. Aliquippa will open the second quarter facing a 3rd and 5 from the Belle Vernon 38 yard line.

Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin fumbles the ball near midfield

The first mistake of the day comes from Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin, who fumbles the football near midfield, giving Aliquippa possession with a 7-0 lead, mid first quarter.

Quips strike first

Freshman sensation Tiqwai Hayes gets Aliquippa on the board first with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 8:42 left in the first quarter, capping off the game's opening drive, giving the Quips a 7-0 lead over No. 1 Belle Vernon. Leopards get their first shot on offense with dynamic duo Devin Whitlock and Quinton Martin.

Pregame notes

The Aliquippa Quips are once again playing in their home away from home: Heinz Field. For the 14th season, the Quips are in the WPIAL Championship and this year, it comes against a very exciting opponent.

No. 1 Belle Vernon enters Saturday with a perfect 10-0 record, looking to secure its first District 7 title since 1995. Aliquippa on the other hand hopes to win the program's first WPIAL Championship since moving to Class 4A in 2020. The Leopards are led by head coach Matt Humbert while Mike Warfield is the man at the helm for the Quips.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Be sure to follow along here while also checking out our live stats .

