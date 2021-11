The Bruins were able to finish their regular season with a conference record above .500 for the first time since 2015. No. 22 UCLA men’s soccer (10-6-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) defeated San Diego State (8-7-2, 2-7-0) on Friday night with a score of 4-1 in the SDSU Sports Deck. The Bruins led the whole way after scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the game.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO