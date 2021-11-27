ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRn3A_0d7lm9Ht00
1 of 4

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.

“They took a big hit,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Boston did a great job coming back, taking a lead. We got a little discombobulated, but we hung tough, and they kept playing the whole 48 (minutes). Really, really proud (and) happy for them.”

San Antonio closed the game on a 15-0 run to hand Boston its second straight loss.

Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, and Jaylen Brown added 16 points as Boston. The Celtics have lost four of five on the road.

Murray had 13 points in the final quarter, including eight in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for San Antonio against Boston.

“Defensively, nobody could stop Dejounte Murray,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “He got some 1-on-1s and made some tough shots over pretty much everybody. So, he kind of picked his spots.”

It marked the second straight season Boston overcame a substantial deficit against San Antonio. The Celtics stormed back from a 32-point deficit to beat the Spurs 143-140 in overtime on April 30. Boston couldn’t finish the rally this time.

Consecutive short jumpers in the lane by White and Murray staked the Spurs to a 91-88 lead with 47.4 seconds remaining and they closed the game out with free throws.

“He was special,” White said about Murray. “He made all the big plays to ice the game.”

Boston took its first lead at 74-72 on Grant Williams’ 3-pointer with 8:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. The lead would stretch to 81-76 on Tatum’s second 3-pointer and his own follow of a missed 3-pointer.

The Celtics had to rally after its worst first half this season.

Boston opened the game going 1 for 12 from the field, including missing all three of its 3-point attempts. It prompted a timeout 5 minutes into the game with San Antonio leading 10-3.

The break didn’t thaw the Celtics.

Boston finished 5 for 26 from the field, scoring a season-low 14 points in the opening quarter.

The lead would swell to 24 points before the fortunes changed for both teams in the second half.

“Obviously, the second half was a different story there,” Udoka said. “We scored the ball extremely well, just can’t dig ourselves that hole. Come out flat for no reason. We know what they’re going to do defensively. Just have to continue to play together.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s Josh Richardson and Robert Williams III both missed the game as they recover from the flu. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Richardson is expected to join the Celtics tomorrow in San Antonio before they fly out to Toronto. … Dennis Schroder remained in the game after landing on Jakob Poeltl’s foot on a 14-foot jumper with 7:26 remaining in the first half. Schroder initially fell to the court clutching his right ankle on the play, which was upgraded to a flagrant foul 1 on Poeltl. Shroder finished with eight points in 38 minutes… The Celtics previous low in the opening quarter was 15 points at Dallas on Nov. 6. Boston also matched its season low of 37 points in the first half, which they against Cleveland on Nov. 15.

Spurs: Murray joined Alvin Robertson as the only players in franchise history with 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists in their first 300 career games. … Murray received a technical foul with 8:22 remaining in the first half after complaining about a non-call to official Lauren Holtkamp. Murray was bent over rubbing his eye after being hit in the face by Marcus Smart on a breakaway layup. … San Antonio has led by double digits in nine games this season.

Celtics: At Toronto on Sunday.

Spurs: Host Washington on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 potential Spurs targets Cs should monitor

Though the Boston Celtics may find themselves heading in the right direction, what with the fact that they now boast a plus-.500 record despite having an unbelievably underwhelming and loss-filled start to the season, it’s still quite evident that they have plenty of work still left to be done in order to get to where they wish to be.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Spurs Trade Involves Dejounte Murray

Beginning the new NBA season 6-7 is not how the Boston Celtics imagined things going entering the year, but with a new head coach and Jaylen Brown out due to a hamstring injury, this team was bound to face some “bumps in the road”. Jayson Tatum has been playing like...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics blow out Houston in Jaylen Brown’s return, 108-90

At times the wait was painstaking, especially from Jaylen Brown’s perspective, but as the Celtics forward exhibited Monday night in a 108-90 win over Houston, the worst team in the NBA, there’s a reason strained hamstrings take time. “It felt good to be back out there, just being with my...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Alvin Robertson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Lauren Holtkamp
Person
Marcus Smart
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. After Wednesday’s debacle against...
NBA
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Spurs come out on top against Boston Celtics, 96-88

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs slammed away their six-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory over the Boston Celtics (10-10) at the AT&T Center on Friday night behind a big night from Dejounte Murray. With the win, San Antonio improved to 3-6 at home as Head Coach Gregg...
NBA
Union Leader

15-0 game-ending surge lifts Spurs over Celtics

Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, eight of them in a decisive late-fourth quarter run, and pulled down 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the visiting Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Down by seven with three minutes to play, the Spurs scored the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics
NESN

Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now. The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio, Texas, area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.
NBA
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss VS Spurs

It was a frustrating loss for the Boston Celtics, who are having a hard time maturing beyond familiar problems. Here's what stood out from a game where the Celtics played well enough in some areas to earn a win against the San Antonio Spurs but fell well short in other aspects.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs squander big lead but show poise in the clutch to beat the Celtics

The Spurs snapped a six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion with a close 96-88 win against the Celtics. After leading by as many as 24 points, San Antonio let Boston come back in the fourth quarter, but Dejounte Murray and Derrick came up big in the clutch to lead the team to victory.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
FanSided

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction, odds, TV channel

The Houdini couldn’t have been more wrong throwing down on the Boston Celtics moneyline against the Brooklyn Nets this past Wednesday. While it was a night of upsets around the league, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and even the one-win Houston Rockets all picking up wins, the slight underdog Celtics looked like they were a #16 in the NCAA tournament going up against a regional powerhouse-adjacent Nets.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

A 24-point lead had been completely erased, and the Spurs had seen this movie before. If the past proved prescient, Boston would have raced past the Spurs in the fourth quarter Friday, taken a late lead and then held off a late charge to leave the AT&T Center with a crowd-bumming victory.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy