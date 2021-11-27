ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vasilevskiy gets 200th win, Lightning top Kraken 3-0

By JOHN KREISER - Associated Press
Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 Friday night for their sixth win in seven games. Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Vasilevskiy leads Lightning to victory against Philadelphia

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are...
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers can’t solve Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in 4-0 loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Five days after the Flyers pushed the Stanley Cup champions to a shootout, they suffered a 4-0 loss to the same team. Just as the Flyers did on their home ice against the Lightning last Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t hesitate to score Tuesday night. Zach Bogosian scored within three minutes Tuesday and the visiting team was never able to respond. The Flyers extended their first losing streak of the season to three games.
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Lightning | Nov. 26

The Kraken's current gauntlet week started last Sunday facing Washington (two regulation losses), then Carolina (two regulation losses) Wednesday, Tampa Bay (four regulation losses) Friday and Florida (two regulation losses) Saturday. Oh, and with the three games in four nights, let's throw in a cross-country, six-hour flight on the off day.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken run out of power, lose to Lightning 3–0

After finishing up a relatively successful homestand, the Seattle Kraken took a trip to sunny Florida to begin a four game road trip on the east coast. First up for the Kraken were the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Could Seattle continue their good play against some of the NHL’s elite teams or would they get pushed around in Florida?
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken pregame notes: Kraken face Lightning, seek elusive third win in a row

Nov. 26—TAMPA BAY — For the first time this season, the Kraken could win three in a row. The last time they won two straight games they ended up on a six-game losing streak. In the two wins since, against two of the best teams in the league in Washington and Carolina, the Kraken have looked like a different team entirely.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning welcome Yanni Gourde home, and Kraken with a dominant 3-0 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-0 Friday evening in their first-ever meeting. The night's festivities were a mix of firsts and tributes. The game marked the first time the Kraken stepped onto the ice at Amalie Arena. Before the game, Tampa Bay honored the Hall of Fame career of longtime broadcaster Rick Peckham. During the first commercial break of the game, Yanni Gourde received a touching video tribute for his contributions to the Lightning during his tenure.
NHL
iheart.com

Lightning Win First Ever Matchup With Seattle Kraken

The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-4-3) shut out the Seattle Kraken (6-13-1) 3-0 on Friday night at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved seventeen shots on net to earn his second shutout in a row, following the Lightning's 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The win also gave Vasilevskiy 200 regular season wins in his career.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Haydn Fleury
Person
Ken Dryden
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
Reuters

Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 25 as Lightning beat Isles, extend point streak

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli scored the go-ahead goal in the first period as the host Lightning scored three unanswered against the New York Islanders, beating the road-tested Metropolitan Division club 4-1 on Monday. Shortly after the Lightning failed on the first power play, Cirelli -- who briefly left the game...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Ap#Tampa Bay#The Colorado Avalanche
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Dominant Win Over the Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche scored seven unanswered goals to beat the Seattle Kraken in the team’s first ever trip to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. It was the fourth consecutive win for the Avalanche and the sixth consecutive loss for the Kraken. The goal scoring onslaught from the Avalanche chased backup...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kraken 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Seattle on Friday night. This game resembled the Lightning's 4-0 victory last Tuesday over Philadelphia. In both, the Lightning dominated five-on-five possession for much of the night. They limited opposition scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping every shot he faced. And at the other end of the ice, the Lightning created plenty of good opportunities and cashed in on several of them, leading to a multi-goal shutout win.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Minnesota

Wild To Retire Mikko Koivu’s Jersey, A Franchise First

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild says that Mikko Koivu’s jersey is going to be retired, marking a first in franchise history. The jersey will be retired at a pre-game ceremony Saturday, March 13. The #mnwild announced today it will retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey number in a special pre-game ceremony on Sunday, March 13. Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. More » https://t.co/FYvIkCPFdh — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 29, 2021 No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild,” Wild general manger Bill Guerin said. “He was a fiery competitor and a...
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Kraken top Panthers; Florida falls short of home win record

Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy