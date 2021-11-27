ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Night: Cold and chilly ahead; rain returns to the forecast

By Matt Willoughby
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Partly cloudy conditions tonight. Most places are 15+ degrees colder than yesterday. Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the mid 30s. Some parishes/counties will be under a Freeze...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Wind Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance over Wisconsin is generating a few rain or snow showers across our region, but much of the activity is not reaching the ground in our local area with dry air at the surface. So any sprinkles or flurries taper off Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. A cold front crosses our area Monday night, bringing a gusty, northwest wind flow. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 45 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system Tuesday night into Wednesday does not have a lot of moisture to work with. On Wednesday, morning snow showers around sunrise may change over to a cold rain throughout the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
brproud.com

Monday Night: Another cold night; Warm start to December

Tonight: Clear and cold tonight. Morning temperatures will dip down into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday: High pressure will begin to move to our east and we’ll have mostly sunny skies in place. High temperatures will be near 70°F. Overnight temperatures won’t be as cold, but still on the chilly side in the low and mid 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A Cold Night, Then Warmer Days Ahead

After we get through another cold night tonight, temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. I wouldn't be surprised if we have some more fog over the North Shore as temperatures cool close to the dew point. After the cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures will be on a continual climb through Friday. There won't be ANY chance of rain until then either. Not until the return of a steady south wind will at least the slightest chance of a shower enter the picture on Friday. The weekend still looks very uncertain as to exactly when, or if it will rain at all. Even based upon the latest data, we'll still keep a slight chance of a shower in the picture for both Saturday and Sunday. There's still a chance that rain lingers into next Monday too, so we'll maintain that chance for then as well. Have a good night!
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Snow flurries possible today as colder weather arrives

There will be a wintry feel in the air as temperatures fall along with the possibility for snow showers in some areas today. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible in most parts of Connecticut, but there is a higher chance for a snow shower in Litchfield County. Some rain...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

Pleasant weather most of the week

We will see pleasant weather for most of the week but by mid-week, we will see afternoon temperatures climb to the 70s. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A gorgeous start to the week with sunny skies, low humidity, and cool…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy