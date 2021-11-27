Friday Night: Cold and chilly ahead; rain returns to the forecast

After we get through another cold night tonight, temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. I wouldn't be surprised if we have some more fog over the North Shore as temperatures cool close to the dew point. After the cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures will be on a continual climb through Friday. There won't be ANY chance of rain until then either. Not until the return of a steady south wind will at least the slightest chance of a shower enter the picture on Friday. The weekend still looks very uncertain as to exactly when, or if it will rain at all. Even based upon the latest data, we'll still keep a slight chance of a shower in the picture for both Saturday and Sunday. There's still a chance that rain lingers into next Monday too, so we'll maintain that chance for then as well. Have a good night!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO