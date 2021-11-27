ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Is Jaylen Brown the softest player that's ever worn a C's uniform?

By goodnightKryrie
CelticsBlog
 3 days ago

I'm very serious, he doesn't play hard. Solid scorer but just...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
FanSided

Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics’ Stance On Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors — Revealed

The Boston Celtics have been one of the teams most recently connected to the Philadelphia 76ers as a possible trade destination for NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. The two sides were reportedly engaged in trade talks, with Jaylen Brown being included as the centerpiece of the deal heading back to Philadelphia.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) questionable for Boston's Friday matchup

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown is questionable after Boston's star forward missed six games with a hamstring strain. In a potential matchup against a Lakers' unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, expect Dennis Schroder to return to Boston's bench if Brown is active on Friday night.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Offer Update On All-Star’s Return

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown made it clear to the Boston Celtics staff that he wanted to return for a rivalry game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. That won’t be the case. Brown was ruled out of the game earlier in the day, but remains a possibility for...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Another blowout victory: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Rockets

1. The 2021-22 season has been a roller coaster ride for the Boston Celtics so far. Right now, we’re at one of the fun parts. Boston has put together three consecutive wins, all at home, to run their record to 10-8 on the season. Over the last few weeks, the Celtics have also figured out their defense and pushed up to sixth-best in the NBA. Now, the offense is starting to come around and is sitting in the middle of the pack.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams questionable vs. Lakers

Not since the Celtics big win in Miami has the team been whole. Jaylen Brown has missed the last two weeks with a strained right hamstring and Robert Williams skipped the second half of Game 1 and all of Game 2 in Cleveland with a knee injury. Now, with the Celtics returning home for a four-game homestand, it’s possible that Boston could field it’s first healthy roster since November 4th.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry
NBC Sports

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown remains out for C's

At least one key player will remain out of the lineup for the Boston Celtics as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, with a second starter also likely out. Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game, the team announced, while Robert Williams III is doubtful. Schroder...
NBA
NBC Sports

C's update Jaylen Brown's status for Friday vs. Lakers

The Boston Celtics might have Jaylen Brown back in the lineup when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Brown, who hasn't played since Nov. 4 due to a hamstring injury was upgraded to questionable on the team's latest injury report. C's big man Robert Williams also is...
NBA
NESN

How Meditation Has Helped Jaylen Brown Become A Better Basketball Player

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown certainly isn’t new to meditation. In fact, it seems the practice has been one of the only constants over the past few years of his career. In 2018, he spoke at length about his relationship with meditation — and a ton of other off-court topics. During his bout with COVID-19 in October, he said he practiced “a couple of times per day,” sometimes in sessions lasting hours, to try and restore his breathing.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CelticsBlog

Happy Thanksgiving! 10 Thanks-aways from Celtics-Nets

We’re going to do these 10 Takeaways a little differently. Instead of just insights from the game itself, we’re going to go over 10 things we’re thankful for about these Boston Celtics. Call it 10 Thanks-aways!. 1. It’s nice to have a coach who calls it like it is. This...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics blow out Houston in Jaylen Brown’s return, 108-90

At times the wait was painstaking, especially from Jaylen Brown’s perspective, but as the Celtics forward exhibited Monday night in a 108-90 win over Houston, the worst team in the NBA, there’s a reason strained hamstrings take time. “It felt good to be back out there, just being with my...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Building boldly: Jaylen Brown has steadily progressed with his game and in his entrepreneurial pursuits off the court

Earlier in his career, Jaylen Brown might have tried to return sooner from the hamstring strain that he suffered in Miami on November 4th. Initially, a 1-2 week recovery timetable was established. Ten days in, he was itching to get back. Just shy of the initial two-week diagnosis, he missed a game in his hometown of Atlanta. The Celtics labeled him as questionable heading into a Friday night primetime matchup with the Lakers, but he would ultimately be held out again.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy