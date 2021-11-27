Is Jaylen Brown the softest player that's ever worn a C's uniform?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO