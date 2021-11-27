Former Metroid Prime Engineer Admits He Was "Disappointed" With The Wii's Specs

I’m going to ask you to do something you’ve probably not been asked to do before. Close your eyes and think of the Nintendo Wii. What’s the first thing you remember? I’m guessing lots of you are picturing motion controllers — Nintendo’s flailing first attempt to drag sticks full of gyroscopes, accelerometers, and wriststraps we really should have been wearing into the mainstream. Maybe it’s the face of a Mii, those hauntingly cheery digital facsimiles that filled practically every game worth caring about on the console. For others, it’ll just be Wii Sports, and probably the moment you finally got your old nan to try gaming for the first time, before she accidentally put a Wiimote through your TV (again, wear those wriststraps, kids). Other groups might be thinking of possible best-game-ever Super Mario Galaxy, or balance boards, or when Virtual Console was actually good.

