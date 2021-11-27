ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Former Metroid Prime Engineer Admits He Was "Disappointed" With The Wii's Specs

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Wii is arguably one of the most innovative video game consoles ever released, but when it comes to raw power - at the time, it was well behind the competition. This led to some third-party developers completely skipping the generation, and even certain Nintendo teams were forced to rethink...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

There's a new game for Wii U

Remember Wii U? Nintendo's unloved tablet-controlled console is nine years old today, and a new game has been announced in celebration. Captain U is a 2D platformer designed by Nintendo fans at indie outfit Ultra Dolphin Revolution, and it's due for release via the Wii U eShop in December (thanks, Nintendo Life).
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The History And Lore Of Metroid Prime 2 | Video Gameography

The first season of Game Informer’s Video Gameography explores the history of the Metroid series. We're knee-deep in the Prime era now, and we're tackling Samus' sophomore 3D outing, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes. This sequel to the acclaimed Metroid Prime was released November 15, 2004 in the U.S. and upped...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nintendo Wii#Metroid#Nintendo At Retro Studios
Nintendo Life

Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.6.1 Is Now Live, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch is still receiving regular content updates from Capcom and the latest patch is a cool DLC crossover celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary. In brief, this update comes with new event quests, new DLC via the Switch eShop, a new Gyro correction function,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Of America Employee Says Goodbye After More Than A Decade

Last month, a report from Kotaku revealed Nintendo had shut down its branches located in California and Toronto. At the time, it was also confirmed Nintendo of America's SVP of Sales and Marketing, Nick Chavez, would be moving on. Chavez has now taken to social media to thank Nintendo for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

The Wii's Biggest, Weirdest Legacy Is Its Music

I’m going to ask you to do something you’ve probably not been asked to do before. Close your eyes and think of the Nintendo Wii. What’s the first thing you remember? I’m guessing lots of you are picturing motion controllers — Nintendo’s flailing first attempt to drag sticks full of gyroscopes, accelerometers, and wriststraps we really should have been wearing into the mainstream. Maybe it’s the face of a Mii, those hauntingly cheery digital facsimiles that filled practically every game worth caring about on the console. For others, it’ll just be Wii Sports, and probably the moment you finally got your old nan to try gaming for the first time, before she accidentally put a Wiimote through your TV (again, wear those wriststraps, kids). Other groups might be thinking of possible best-game-ever Super Mario Galaxy, or balance boards, or when Virtual Console was actually good.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sci-Fi Turn-Based Strategy Nova-111 Comes To Switch Next Year

A combination of turn-based strategy, real-time strategy, and a sort of 2D puzzle platformer-ish spaceship game, Nova-111 originally came out on the Wii U, which means a lot of you might have missed out on it. But we gave it a 9/10, don'tcha know!. Luckily for you, you'll be able...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Blasphemous: Wounds Of Eventide Free DLC Arrives Soon On Switch

Back in August it was announced that the rather excellent Blasphemous would be getting another (and final) free DLC expansion titled 'Wounds of Eventide', while Blasphemous II is in development for 2023. Though it's a crowded genre on the eShop, this writer's view is that it's a standout Metroidvania / Souls-like / insert-iffy-comparison-here game from developer The Game Kitchen, so the prospect of more is rather pleasing.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Dragon Ball's New Online Multiplayer Game Gets An Overview Trailer

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco is releasing a new online Dragon Ball game and it's coming to Switch in 2022. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is more comparable to survival games such as Dead by Daylight and will see seven survivors either working together or alone to escape from the Temporal Seam and avoid being caught by the "raider". It's worth noting the raider can take on the form of Cell, Buu and Frieza - and each antagonist comes with their own unique powers. Survivors will also be able to transform into famous legendary super warriors.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Bravely Default Producer Tells Fans To Look Forward To Next Year's Anniversary

Bravely Default II might have only just arrived on the Nintendo Switch, but questions are already being asked about future console entries in the series. In this week's issue of Famitsu, series producer Tomoya Asano has reiterated how there's currently nothing actively in development on the console front in terms of new games. In saying this, he still expects next year's 10th anniversary of the series to be a "little more active" than usual, and fans should look forward to it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hands On: Switch Online's Sega 6-Button Pad Is An Eldritch Horror That Shouldn't Exist, But We're Glad It Does

If you could hop into a time machine and fly back to the early '90s and tell a young gamer that one day, Nintendo would make a piece of Sega hardware, they'd probably spit out their sugary Sunny D and laugh in your face. "Sega and Nintendo are mortal enemies," they would retort; "what planet on you from, poindexter?" (Or words to that effect, at least).
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

NES Classic Battletoads Is Getting A Physical Re-Release, But Only In Japan

Battletoads is one of Rare's most beloved games from the NES era. An attempt to create a media brand that could rival the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battletoads mixed platforming with side-scrolling combat, and is famous for its unforgiving difficulty level. It spawned several sequels (including a crossover with Double Dragon) and has recently been revived on modern systems.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy