Georgia is in Atlanta for the first of two consecutive trips to finish out 2021. Georgia is renewing the "Clean, Old Fashioned" with their in-state rival Georgia Tech. These two times are no stranger to each other, with this year's game being the 113th time these two rivals have met. Georgia is winning the rivalry with a 68-39-5 record versus the Yellow Jackets.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO