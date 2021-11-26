ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your highly creative year

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, I was scrapping along in New York City, showing my paintings and writing and recording in two bands, one of which was in France. While on a trip home to visit my parents, my Dad casually dropped into one of our one-on-ones that I “lacked focus.” It wasn’t...

northeastohioparent.com

Your Little Artist: Encouraging Creativity through Play

Imaginative or pretend play is important for young kids, because it encourages inventiveness, originality, and learning. Create a play environment that sparks creativity in your home. The Power of Pretend. Ed Gallagher, director of education at Beck Center for the Arts, says parents can foster learning for their kids by...
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
Coco Chanel
Thoreau
Warren Buffett
Epictetus
Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
The Conversation

Josephine Baker’s ‘Rainbow Tribe’ and the pursuit of universal brotherhood

Among all the causes championed by Josephine Baker, her child advocacy work isn’t the one that is most remembered today. However, her actions helped to popularise international adoption. On 30 November, Josephine Baker (1906-1975) will be inducted into France’s Panthéon. An official statement by the Élysée Palace describes her as...
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and autopsy results showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, family lawyer Steven Bertolino...
KFOR

Best high-end gift for your brother

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking for gifts for a younger brother or the best gift for a big brother, it can be tough to select the right one. A high-end gift may be just the ticket for the best holiday gift, birthday gift or just-because gift.
dbknews.com

Review: ‘Silk Sonic’ is a rollercoaster of soul, funk and joy

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars presented themselves as the duo we didn’t know we needed when their first two singles “Silk Sonic Intro” and “Leave the Door Open” dropped in March of this year. As a longtime fan of both artists, I waited with bated breath as they teased their full collaborative project on social media and released a slow but steady stream of new singles. The group has painted their work under a vintage veneer, proved by a slew of hilariously fun music videos. Then, just this weekend, the two finally gave the people what they want and what they need — the full Silk Sonic LP, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
heatworld

Now it's time for The Meghan Markle Show

Taking a break from court cases, lobbying government, and all things serious, Meghan Markle showed us her silly side for her recent appearance on The Ellen Show – telling funny anecdotes from her time as an actress and meowing like a cat as part of a prank. And her venture back into the world of entertainment has inspired a new dream for the Duchess – her very own talk show.
