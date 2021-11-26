ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. looking to exorcise some bad Green Bay memories

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR33f_0d7ljkqS00

His memories of playing at Lambeau Field are not pleasant, but receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking forward to returning to the stadium on Sunday when the Rams play the Green Bay Packers in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.

In January 2017, on a day that featured a wind-chill factor of 4 degrees, Beckham dropped several passes in the New York Giants’ playoff loss to the Packers. The game was played less than week after Beckham and other Giants receivers had traveled to Miami on a day off, which produced headlines in the days leading up to the game.

“Terrible,” Beckham said Friday, when asked about his memory of the game. “It was one of my worst games…It was just the whole aftermath.

“The world made a thing of a thing. And it wasn’t one of my best experiences.”

But that did not sour Beckham on the possibility of playing the rest of this season at Lambeau Field. Before signing with the Rams, he also considered joining the Packers.

“There was a part of me that wanted to go to Green Bay,” he said. “There’s so much negative history for me behind it, that I wanted to turn it around.

“But, you know, I ended up coming here, and they were on the schedule and it’s like I get an opportunity to play again.

“It’s something like, you lose something — you want your rematch if you’re a competitor. And I definitely am looking forward to this game. Not just because its Lambeau, but because I haven’t got to play like in a long time and I’ve worked very hard to come back from injury. So, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”

In 2020, while playing for the Cleveland Browns, Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury. He returned this season but after being targeted only once in an Oct. 31 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers he asked for and received his release from the Browns.

The Rams signed the three-time Pro Bowl player on Nov. 12 and, with one day of practice, he caught two passes for 18 yards in a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15.

Sunday’s game will be Beckham’s first chance to play significant snaps for a Rams team seeking to end a two-game losing streak. He said he spent last week improving his physical condition and studying the playbook, and that he was looking forward to turning around his fortunes after another tough November.

“I definitely felt that I haven’t been in that flow that I would have normally stayed in with a regular schedule, so just trying to get back into that,” he said. “Just find my way back to where I know I can be.”

Beckham has adapted well, coach Sean McVay said.

“He’s been a joy to be around,” McVay said. “He’s handled things like a pro — and he’s a really smart player.”

Receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford have helped make his understanding of play-calls “pretty seamless,” Beckham said.

Stafford was impressed by Beckham’s ability to play against the 49ers with only one practice, and by how much he has grasped since.

“Nine times out of 10, he breaks the huddle with a whole bunch of confidence, knowing what he's about to do, which is awesome for me as a quarterback to be able to just kind of do my job,” Stafford said.

Beckham’s role against the Packers could go beyond receiver.

Before the game against the 49ers, Beckham was on the field with specialists catching punts.

Asked Friday if Beckham would have a role as punt returner, McVay said, “there’s a possibility.”

Beckham has not returned a punt since the 2019 season, according to profootballreference.com . As a rookie in 2014 he returned 21 punts, but he has returned only 21 since.

Beckham said he would do whatever he is asked.

“I’ve always been all for my team,” he said. “Whatever the media holds up or the outside opinion of who I am, like it’s never bothered me because I know who I truly am. So, it’s whatever to help the team win.

“I told coach, I was like, ‘Coach, can I get a couple receptions and maybe a touchdown before I get out on punt return?’ Like, joking with him because I haven’t really got to catch many passes this year.

“So, I’m willing to do whatever it takes for us to win, and if they need me to do punt return, I’ll do it. So, just find ways to help however I can.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr, girlfriend Lauren Wood make big announcement

Odell Beckham Jr. has had some major changes in his life recently, but the biggest one is coming in the near feature. Beckham’s longtime girlfriend, fitness trainer and Instagram model Lauren Wood, shared some photos on Sunday that revealed she is pregnant. The Los Angeles Rams star was among those who commented on the photos of him and Wood, writing, “Can’t wait baby!” You can see the photos below:
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers answers why Odell Beckham Jr. did not sign with Green Bay Packers

In one of the biggest stories in the NFL as of late, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Green Bay Packers were in the mix for Beckham and were once considered to be the favorites but ended up not landing the All-Pro wide receiver. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers touched on why that was the case.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#The New York Giants#Giants#Lambeau#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Odell Beckham Jr. to Accept Salary From Rams in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived in Los Angeles and played one game for the Rams. As a part of his new contract, Odell will accept his new deal completely in Bitcoin. Odell hit Twitter to make the announcement. “It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cardinals warning before Rams debut

Prior to taking the field on Monday for his first game with the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. issued a bold promise to LA fans and some sort of warning for the Arizona Cardinals. Beckham, who joined the Rams recently after clearing waivers, talked to NFL reporter Josina Anderson...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Odell Beckham Jr. Underwhelms in Debut With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. made his Rams debut on Monday night in a matchup against the 49ers, but it wasn't exactly a night to remember for Los Angeles's new receiver. Beckham tallied just two receptions for 18 yards in Monday's 31-10 loss as he failed to find the end zone for the 10th consecutive game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted on his second target of Beckham in the first quarter, setting the stage for an evening of frustration.
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
226K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy