ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Early WWE RAW Preview For Monday: Edge To Return & More

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced that Edge will return on Monday’s RAW episode from Long Island, NY. This will Edge’s...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Seth Rollins
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Long Island#Wwe Champion#Combat#Edge To Return More
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

The Undertaker Compares Omos To WWE Legend

The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and had major praise for Omos, comparing him to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Taker talked about advice he’d give the RAW Superstar, and how he needs to protect one of his biggest assets – his size. Taker also revealed that he’s had talks with Omos, and offered to be just a phone call away if the up & coming WWE Superstar needs him.
WWE
PWMania

What’s The Status Of Ric Flair?

Recently, I wrote a column about the status of Charlotte Flair, the tremendously talented second generation star that was the topic of controversy over the past few months, particularly because of an in-ring segment with Becky Lynch that went off the rails and supposedly led to Charlotte being escorted from the building by security to avoid any further conflict. I wondered if all of this drama, including a match with Nia Jax that briefly became a legitimate scuffle on live TV, might be a way to her to force her way into a release and potentially join Andrade in AEW? As I wrote at the time, Charlotte is one of the most protected and featured performers on the WWE roster so she really doesn’t have any reason to complain about her spot in the company. Granted, it appeared like most of the opportunities she was given earlier in her career was based more on her last name than anything else, but there’s no doubt that she was evolved as a competitor to become a polished pro in the industry.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/15)

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they are teasing happenings with several top Superstars. There’s no word on if SmackDown Superstars will appear tonight for the final Survivor Series build, but none are advertised as of this writing.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw Fallout

WWE has rarely given much respect to the final show in its quartet of "Big Four" pay-per-views, and the November 15 edition of Raw did little to add any excitement to Sunday's battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce has continued to shift the teams for Raw and...
WWE
FanSided

Watch WWE RAW online: Monday Night RAW live stream tonight, Nov. 15

WWE Raw will be live from Indianapolis, IN on Monday, Nov. 15 with Kevin Owens and Big E fallout, Becky Lynch looking down a new challenger, and more. Though it may not feel like it, the Nov. 15 episode of WWE Raw is the go-home show for Survivor Series, which will take place this Sunday as the final of the Big Four PPV shows in WWE this year.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises Big E, WWE Monday Night RAW Highlights & More

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to comment on WWE Champion Big E., praising him for his “seriousness” projected on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. You can check out Foley’s tweet below:. Speaking of RAW, here are some additional highlights below:. A video was...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.15.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw some build towards Survivor Series as Dominik Mysterio was replaced by the returning “All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. We also saw Liv Morgan become number one contender to Becky Lynch’s RAW Womens Title and a heel turn from Kevin Owens. Tonight is the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy