WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO