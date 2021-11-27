ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Championship Matches Announced For 12/3 AEW Rampage

By Colby Faria
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
A pair of title matches are set for the 12/3 edition of AEW Rampage. During the 11/26 broadcast of AEW Rampage, it was announced that TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend his title against 'The Premier Athlete' Tony Nese on next week's show. Guevara interrupted a backstage interview between Nese and...

