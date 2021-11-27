ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun...

www.sfgate.com

