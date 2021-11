Green Bay RB A.J. Dillon had 21 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 62 yards in the Packers' Week 10 win vs the Seahawks. Dillon was forced into a lead role for the Packers as starting RB Aaron Jones suffered what's being called an MCL injury with no set timeline of a return at this moment. As stated before in the case of an injury Dillon becomes a workhorse RB for the Packers and will be one of the focal points of this offense as seen on Sunday. For fantasy purposes as long as Jones remains sidelined, however long that might be, Dillon will be an RB 1 during that span and will be a must start every week with Week 11's matchup vs the Vikings being no exception.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO