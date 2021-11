Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility Wednesday afternoon, ending an impasse between the Vikings defensive end and police that lasted several hours. Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. from his home in Minnetrista saying someone was with him and that he needed help from law enforcement. He also told the dispatcher that he fired one round but nobody was wounded, police said; they added no intruder was found.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO