12-year-old entrepreneur asks for community's help after van was stolen

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A local staple of Fairfax, 29 Diner, was forced to close its doors due to a fire that broke out last week on Tuesday. The owner of the restaurant, John K. Wood, posted to their Facebook page saying the diner will be closed for at least six months since the entire kitchen is in need of repairs.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO