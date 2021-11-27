12-year-old entrepreneur asks for community's help after van was stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD seeks community’s help in searching for 17-year-old runaway Daisia Canady and her 1-year-old daughter Dorlin Canady. The two were last seen near 4100 North Keystone Ave. Daisia is described as 5’6″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is currently unknown. Dorlin is described...
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A local staple of Fairfax, 29 Diner, was forced to close its doors due to a fire that broke out last week on Tuesday. The owner of the restaurant, John K. Wood, posted to their Facebook page saying the diner will be closed for at least six months since the entire kitchen is in need of repairs.
BOSTON (CBS) – Richard Bell will spend Thanksgiving in the hospital, recovering from injuries in a horrific attack. The 82-year-old from Brookline was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police and his family are seeking the public’s help in...
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are reaching out to the community, pleading with residents to stop leaving guns unsecured in cars following nearly 2,000 thefts this year. Officials report that there have been 1,795 guns stolen from cars throughout Atlanta since January 1, 2021, guns they are concerned are now in the hands of criminals.
Thieves who stole a van being used to deliver parcels in Derby are being hunted by police. Officers were called at 12:40 GMT to reports of a vehicle being taken from Boulton Lane in Alvaston. The force said the white Renault Traffic is thought to have been stolen while the...
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Police say several items found inside an SUV stolen with a 1-year-old boy inside don’t belong to the child’s family. Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the items in hopes of finding the suspects. Blaise Barnett was abducted when his family’s SUV was...
The Austin Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen last month. Police say 30-year-old Zachary Manuel Velasquez was last seen on October 12th at this apartment located in the 8600 block of North FM 620 at around 6:50 p.m. He was reported missing on November 14th at approximately 1:13 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A boy scout troop in Tulsa is asking the public for any help in finding their stolen trailer. Boy Scout Troop #945 said their trailer was stolen near 68th Street and Sheridan Road just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The scouts have just recently finished recent...
The Dayton Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft Monday night where an 11-year-old child was inside the vehicle. The child was located and is safe, according to police. However, the SUV, a 2021 Hyundai Kona, has not been recovered. ExploreMontgomery County Jail inmate accused...
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Police in Jefferson Hills have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man with dementia. Police have not released the man’s name but did say he is from Nepal. Police said he left his home around 7 a.m. Tuesday. At the time of...
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating two Santa Clarita Valley foster children who were allegedly abducted by their biological mother on Thursday. In a press bulletin released Friday, Sheriff’s Department personnel said the alleged abduction of the two girls...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is considered at risk. The missing juvenile is Violet Kache Johnson, 16, of Bakersfield, according to police. She was last seen on Nov. 21 around 9:25 p.m. On Haley Street just north of Lake Street in […]
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 14-year-old boy has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Meridian Police says officers are looking for Nick Garvin, who did not attend school on Thursday. He's described as missing and endangered. He was last seen in the Eagle...
The murder of a 47-year-old man found in a Palm Desert neighborhood last week remains under investigation. On Nov. 11, Edward V. Snyder was found dead on Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue, near Fred Waring Drive. Authorities said they originally responded to calls of several gunshots in the area. When deputies arrived, they found Snyder
Mother of three and her boyfriend are finally charged few months later after authorities discovered their “house of horror” where the couple was allegedly torturing and abusing three minor children, all under 14, for extended period of time resulting with almost certain death of woman’s 9-year-old girl. According to the...
