Virginia State

Model railroad show is back at the Science Museum of Virginia

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trains rolled back through the station on Friday afternoon at the Science Museum of Virginia. The annual model railroad show is now underway.

The three-day event features eight different train displays with detailed landscapes and mini cities.

    Photo: Sam Hooper/8News
    Photo: Sam Hooper/8News
    Photo: Sam Hooper/8News
    Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

“We got some really exciting model train layouts from the RFMP railroad club and the whole museum is filled with a lot of really great family activities,” said Richard Conti, the Chief Wonder Officer for the museum.

To help with the flow of guests, the museum is using timed entry to the railroad show, with 75 tickets available for each 15-minute time slot. Tickets can be purchased online and in person at the museum.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

