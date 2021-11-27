Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harvard Heights, officials say

A pedestrian is dead after they were killed by a hit-and-run in Harvard Heights on Friday, authorities said.

The pedestrian, whose identity, age and gender were not released, was struck in the 2100 block of Venice Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department .

The collision occurred near the intersection with Harvard Boulevard, added Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department, and the incident appears to be a hit-and-run.

No further details were available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.