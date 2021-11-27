Chalet Nursery one-stop-shop for holiday decor

WILMETTE, Ill. — Folks of all ages are already feeling the Christmas spirit. The lights, Christmas trees and decorations at Chalet Nursery all help set the mood.

“This is the first year we’re going to be buying a real Christmas tree,” said shopper Katie Khurana. “This place is the best.”

Catherine Ito says Black Friday is perfect for buying a Christmas tree. Ito says she planned to buy two.

“Thanksgiving is over. Got to come to the Chalet and get your holiday wreaths,” she said.

Tall trees, short trees, fat trees, Charlie Brown trees — whatever you like is at Chalet Nursery. It’s why Kathleen McCol returns year after year.

“This is now our third year,” McCol said. “It’s awesome and I love the smell. It’s beautiful. It’s so old school and it’s lovely.”

Khurana agrees.

“You wake up in the morning and you come down,” Khurana said. “The smell just fills the house. It brings back warm memories. From when I was a kid.”

Workers have already wrapped up about 100 trees today.

“It’s been chaotic but we fully expected it,” said Desiree Gonzalez. “Our Christmas trees are popular. We got reindeer today, we’ve got Santa today, so the North Shore community has a tradition, typically, to come and pick out their tree.”

