COLUMN: I'm grateful for opportunity to return, serve News & Eagle readers

Many of us are still stuffed today after a Thanksgiving holiday of eating all things sinful, but the feeling of gratitude continues as we head full blast into the Christmas season. As we wind down the year, I have a little time to reflect on the major decision I made just about this time last year to return to the newspaper business.

As you recall, I rejoined the Enid News & Eagle as publisher in February 2021 after a 10-year absence from the newspaper industry. During that 10 years, I had a different relationship with the media in that I served as a media spokesperson for the oil and gas industry, and later Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma.

While serving in those roles, I saw a different side of “the media” than from where I sit now. I remember being somewhat disillusioned when I would work with various OKC or national media on a story, only to realize they sometimes had an agenda or were woefully uninformed about a topic they were covering. I particularly was disappointed with one national news organization when I worked several weeks with a reporter to get him research information about the oil and gas industry, only to find out he completely ignored that information in his article.

When I was considering coming back to newspapers, I had developed on occasion the same cynicism many of today’s media critics have. It only got worse when I started seeing some in the media rationalize non-objective reporting because they fully believe only one side of the story deserved attention.

We all know the media has dramatically changed over the last several years. What has been tragic is the disappearance of community newspapers, which are also government and political watchdogs like the national media, but also have relationships and partnerships to drive positive developments in the local community.

I often say we are a community watchdog, but we also are a community builder. We have the same thing in common with everyone else who reads our newspaper — we live here and we want our community to thrive and be better. A community the size of Enid and a business trade area the size of Northwest Oklahoma deserves a quality newspaper that provides relevant information that local citizens need and are interested in. And we provide so much more than just the newspaper. With magazines and digital products, we have so many more ways to reach out to different audiences than ever before.

So, today I am grateful for all who have supported my decision to return to the newspaper business. I am grateful for those subscribers who decided to again start reading our newspaper over the last 10 months.

I’m grateful for a passionate staff who are eager to do a great job for our readers and our advertising customers.

I’m grateful for readers like Mary Shank, who recently penned a letter of support for our newspaper for the increase of local coverage we’ve been working hard to provide.

“My newspaper has been a basic part of my life,” she wrote. “I love throwing out comments to my friends who do not take the paper, comments on different ads or city meetings or happenings or over what’s coming up for the holidays ... I always follow up with, ‘Oh, you missed that? It’s in the paper!’”

I’m also grateful for our critics, but not particularly the ones who hide behind keyboards on social media, write anonymous letters or make cheap shots. I’m grateful for those who are willing to talk to me or give me a phone call if they have a complaint. Most of the time, we can fix whatever concerns they have. Many times, their criticisms turn into positive changes in our newspaper.

So, thank you again for reading our products. Thank you for partnering with us on community projects like Pillar of the Plains and the Community Christmas Card in which we have a chance to serve the community in an even better way.

And, please don’t hesitate to reach out with an idea to make our newspaper even more relevant to our community. I’d love to hear from you.